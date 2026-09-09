Baby Orangutans rescued in Balasore shifted to Nandankanan, kept under quarantine

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Bhubaneswar: Five Orangutans who were rescued rom a forest in Bhograi block in Balasore have been brought to the Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday have been kept in quarantine.

The oranguntans were brought to the State zoo in a special vehicle for further medical examination. They have been kept in quarantine. Special veterinary experts are engaged to keep a watch on their health.

Orangutans are naturally not found in the forests of India; their natural habitat consists of the rainforests of Borneo and Sumatra in Southeast Asia. Therefore, the discovery of five orangutans together in a Casuarina forest in Balasore cannot be considered a natural occurrence. The Forest Department also suspects human involvement in this matter.

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Till now no evidence has so far been found to establish that the orangutans were being transported or trafficked. However, the Forest department will conduct a detailed investigation, including examining the possibility of wildlife smuggling.They are also trying to establish the route through which the animals may have reached Balasore.

Forest officials suspect that the animals may have reached Balasore either by land or through waterways.