Baby elephant falls into well in Angul

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Angul: A baby elephant fell into a well in Dhangurumunda village under Patakumunda panchayat of Chhendipada forest range in Angul district of Odisha, triggering panic in the area. The incident occurred when a herd of elephants was moving from Deogarh towards Chhendipada in search of food.

The herd has been trying to rescue the calf, creating challenges for the ongoing rescue operation. Upon receiving information, a team from the Forest Department reached the spot and launched efforts to safely pull out the elephant. Rescue work is currently underway with the help of a JCB machine, but the presence of the elephant herd nearby is hindering smooth operations.

Officials are taking precautionary measures to ensure both the safety of the calf and the rescue team amid the tense situation.

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Notably, a similar incident had occurred two months ago in Keonjhar district, where a baby elephant died after falling into a well in Kathabaunsuli village. During the rescue attempt, stones fell from above and hit the calf, leading to its death. The forest department later recovered the carcass.

The recurring incidents have raised concerns over open wells in forest-adjacent areas, posing a serious threat to wildlife.

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