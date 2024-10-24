Baby boy born amid ongoing preparations for cyclone Dana in Odisha

Cuttack: A good news has surfaced amid the preparations for cyclone Dana. An evacuated woman has delivered a baby boy at Niali hospital. The I & PR Department of Odisha informed about this in an X post on Thursday.

The mother and new born are doing well.

As per the X post, authorities have ensured the safe delivery of the baby boy at Niali Hospital amidst the ongoing preparations for Cyclone Dana.

The evacuated woman Sai Swopna Behera and her new-born baby are doing well.

Disaster response teams are on the ground ensuring safety and medical care for all.