Baby boy born amid ongoing preparations for cyclone Dana in Odisha
Cuttack: A good news has surfaced amid the preparations for cyclone Dana. An evacuated woman has delivered a baby boy at Niali hospital. The I & PR Department of Odisha informed about this in an X post on Thursday.
The mother and new born are doing well.
As per the X post, authorities have ensured the safe delivery of the baby boy at Niali Hospital amidst the ongoing preparations for Cyclone Dana.
The evacuated woman Sai Swopna Behera and her new-born baby are doing well.
Disaster response teams are on the ground ensuring safety and medical care for all.
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) October 24, 2024