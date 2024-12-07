Baba arrested on sexual abuse charge in Rairakhol of Odisha, watch

Rairakhol: A baba has reportedly been arrested on the charges of sexual abuse to a tribal woman in Sambalpur district of Odisha on Saturday. It was complained that he gave the lady some herbal medicine and then allegedly sexually abused her.

According to information, a man from Bhaliapadar village under Manamunda PS limits in Boudh district, identified as Prafulla Mahala was living in a mutt in Baishnavjhuli under Rairakhol police station limits for the few months as a baba.

Recently, an unmarried tribal woman from a village under Charmal police station limits went to Baba Prafulla for treatment. It has been alleged that there the baba sexually abused her.

The woman later lodged a complaint at Rairakhol police station where she alleged that the Baba had taken advantage of her solitude and raped her by giving her some intoxicating medicine. The woman somehow reached Redhakhol from there.

She has been admitted to Redhakhol hospital. Meanwhile, a case was registered at the police station and the accused was arrested. Further investigation of the case is underway.

