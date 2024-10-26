Baba apprehended for cooking wild animals meat in Odisha’s Narsinghpur

Narsinghpur: The forest department officials apprehended one Baba for cooking and consuming wild animals meat at Atada village in Narasinghpur of Cuttack district on Saturday.



The arrested man has been identified as Prakash Chandra Das, a resident of Atada village.

As per sources, the officials conducted a raid at the house of Das when he was cooking the wild animal meat. The forest officials then caught him and seized two kgs of cooked meat and skin of animal.

The officials have launched an investigation into the incident and is probing from all angles.

Earlier, in August month, three poachers were arrested on charges of killing a leopard before cooking and consuming its meat under the Rairakhol forest range of Sambalpur district.

The officials seized the leopard’s skin and head from their possession. Besides, the team also seized cooked and raw meat, as well as a foreign-made rifle and bullets.