B.Singhpur Police Station ASI Narasingha Dora nabbed by Odisha vigilance while taking bribe of Rs 40,000

Koraput: B.Singhpur police station Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Narasingha Dora along with a private person was nabbed by the Odisha vigilance officials while taking a bribe of Rs 40,000.

The vigilance sleuths apprehended Dora and Sunadhara Amanatya, the private person, while demanding and taking the bribe from a complainant to help him in a domestic violence case registered, of which Dora was the Investigating Officer.

Dora was allegedly threatening the complainant to pay the demanded bribe Rs 40,000 and unless he was paid the demanded bribe, he would not hesitate to take strong action against those involved in the case.

As the complainant was unable to pay the demanded bribe, he approached vigilance authorities about the matter. Following this, a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed Dora and Amanatya today while taking bribe Rs 40,000 from the complainant. The entire tainted bribe money has been recovered and seized from them.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of ASI Dora on DA angle.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance PS Case No 33/2025, U/s 7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered against ASI Dora and Amanatya. Investigation is in progress against the above two accused persons. Detailed report follows.