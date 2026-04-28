Azadnagar Bomb Explosion: NIA intensifies probe at capital hospital in Bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its probe into the Azad Nagar bomb blast case in Bhubaneswar, with a team visiting Capital Hospital on Tuesday.

As per sources, the NIA officials went to the hospital to collect important medical records and other relevant details related to the accused and his associate, who were rushed to the facility immediately after the blast.

The central agency is particularly examining whether RDX was used in the explosion and if the incident was linked to a larger conspiracy or criminal network.

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Besides, the NIA team is also reviewing the sequence of events following the blast, including the medical treatment provided and the condition of the injured suspects when they arrived at the hospital.

Notably, the explosion took place on January 27 at Azadnagar area in Sundarpada leave four people critically injured.

Further investigation is underway.

Also Read: Crude Bomb Explosion Leaves Four Including Two Women Critical In Bhubaneswar