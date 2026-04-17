AWCs, Schools and Colleges to remain closed for severe heatwave conditions, check details

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Balangir: All Anganwadi Centres (AWCs), schools, colleges and Technical Institutions, etc will remain closed in Balangir district in view of severe heatwave conditions.

According to an order issued by the district Collector, the AWCs, schools, colleges and technical Institutions, etc will remain closed between April 18 and April 21 in view of the prevailing heat wave condition and red warning issued by the IMD.

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“In view of the prevailing heat wave condition and Red Warning in Balangir district, issued by IMD, Bhubaneswar the AWCs/ Schools/ Colleges/ Technical Institutions, etc are hereby closed from dt. 18.04.2026 to 21.04.2026 till further order,” read Collector’s Office Order.