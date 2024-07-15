Autorickshaw driver held with ganja in Kandhamal of Odisha

Kandhamal: The police arrested an autorickshaw driver with ganja in Kandhamal district of Odisha, said reports on Monday.

According to reports, the police received information from a source that marijuana was being smuggled in an auto from Firingia police station, Kelapada, Kandhamal district.

A team of the police station was waiting near the Masipada intersection of Phulwali Baliguda road on the instructions of the Firingia police station. After the autorickshaw reached there, the police checked the auto.

During the inspection, 25 kg of cannabis was seized from the auto and the driver of the auto was arrested and prosecuted. Detailed reports awaited.

Also Read: 4 Police Officers Suspended In Ganja Smuggling Case In Odisha