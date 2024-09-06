Automatic Block Signaling deployed in Odisha to enhance efficiency and safety of trains

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Railways is continuously upgrading its infrastructure to ensure safer and more efficient train operations. As part of this modernization, the Automatic Block Signaling (ABS) system is being deployed across key Railway Sections, including the Jakhapura-Nergundi and Khurda Road-Golanthara Rail Sections.

This advanced system will enhance the train operational capacity and safety of trains. Below are the key highlights:

Multiple Trains in a Block Section:

The ABS system allows multiple trains to remain in one block section, which is a normal feature of automatic signaling train operations. There is nothing unusual or unsafe in this process, as the system is so designed to operate trains safely and efficiently in the Auto territory.

Appeal Against Misinformation:

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) urges the public and influencers not to spread misinformation regarding the presence of multiple trains in one block section. The system is fully automated and ensures the requisite standards of safety.

Upcoming Projects:

The Jakhapura-Nergundi and Khurda Road-Golanthara Railway Sections will soon have the ABS system in place. A tender worth ₹160 crore has already been awarded for the Automatic Block Signaling Project in these Critical Railway Sections.

Operational Success in Key Areas:

The Khurda Road-Nergundi and Bhadrak-Jakhapura Railway Sections have successfully implemented ABS, ensuring safe and efficient train operations.

Benefits of Automatic Signaling:

The ABS system increases line capacity, reduces operational costs, and facilitates the seamless movement of trains across busy routes.

About the ABS System:

The Automatic Block Signaling (ABS) system divides railway lines into smaller sections or “blocks.” Using track circuits and other detection methods, it automates signal operations based on train positions, ensuring efficient train movement and preventing collisions.

This system is crucial for modern train operations as it allows multiple trains to travel within a block section, making optimal use of the railway’s capacity without compromising safety.

Commitment to Safety and Efficiency:

Indian Railways is committed to enhancing the safety of its operations through continuous upgrades of its Signaling Systems. These efforts include the deployment of the indigenous Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) or KAVACH system for safe and efficient train management.

The East Coast Railway remains at the forefront of these upgrades, ensuring that both passengers and freight are transported safely and efficiently.

