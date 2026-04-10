Auto driver r**es minor girl in Odisha’s Kandhamal dist, arrested

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Baliguda: An auto driver allegedly raped a minor girl in Kandhamal district of Odisha yesterday. He has been arrested by K Nuagaon Police.

The accused has been identified as Ganesh Patra of Sarketa village.

As per the police complaint, the auto driver was passing by the road when the minor girl was going to the pond to take bathe. Finding the minor girl alone, he hatched a plan. He left the auto and entered into the water on the pretext of taking bathe and raped the minor girl forcibly.

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The minor girl tried hard to save herself but in vain. Finally, after she shouted loudly, the accused left her, abandoned the auto and fled into the forest.

Later, on the basis of a written complaint by the family members of the victim at K Nuagaon police station, the police rushed to the scene and initiated investigation. Police seized the auto and later also nabbed the culprit auto driver.

It has been learnt that earlier also, the auto driver had been beaten by public on different occasions for sexually abusing women. Further investigation of the present case is underway.