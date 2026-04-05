Auspicious ‘Sunya Ganthi’ witnessed in Puri Srimandira’s Patitapabana flag, watch

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Puri: An auspicious and rare ‘Sunya Ganthi’ was witnessed today in the Patitapabana flag atop the Srimandir, the famous Lord Jagannath temple in Puri of Odisha.

This holy phenomenon is believed to be a rare and auspicious occurrence.

Today, during the Nor’wester rain with strong winds, the knot fell. In cases of strong winds or heavy rain, the flags tied to the Nila Chakra get tangled, forming this knot.

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Historically, when 151-hand-measurement flags were used, such knots fell frequently. However, with the current use of 14-hand flags, such occurrences have become rare.

Watch the video here: