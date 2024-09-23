Audio clip of Sambalpuri singer Ruksana Bano surfaces, family files Police complaint, watch

Bhawanipatna: An audio clip of Sambalpuri singer and album actress Ruksana Bano, who passed away recently while under treatment at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, has surfaced. After this audio clip, her death has taken a twist. Meanwhile, her family members have filed a complaint alleging singer Ruku Suna, in Bhawanipatna Town Police Station.

As per reports, an audio clip related to this case has surfaced recently. The said clip is said to have been recorded when Ruksana was alive. As we can hear, the conversation is going on between a female and a male where the female is accusing singer Ruku Suna. The female voice in this audio clip is claimed as of Ruksana.

Meanwhile, Ruksana’s mother and sister went to Bhawanipatna Town Police Station today, five days after death of the Sambalpuri singer and lodged a complaint against singer Ruku Suna.

It is to be noted that earlier soon after death of Ruksana, her family members had alleged singer Ruku Suna for the death of the actress. However, Ruku Suna had denied the allegation and told that he is innocent. It was a conspiracy to defame him.

Watch the video that includes Ruksana’s audio clip here: