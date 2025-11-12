Audience throws chair, slaps Jatra artist in Bhadrak district, watch

Advertisement

Bhadrak: A member of the audience, moved by the Jatra artist’s performance, went on stage and slapped the artist. People also threw chairs at the artist.

Such an incident was seen in Sahada village of Bhadrak district in Odisha on Tuesday night. Here, last night, while Jatra Rajnandini’s play ‘Emiti Bichara Kebe Dekhini’ was being performed, the audience got emotional and agitated after seeing a scene, threw chairs at the artist, got on stage and slapped one of the artists.

In the play, after a girl was abused by a godman, she urged her brother to take action. Her father and mother also request their son to take action. However, the son does not believe his sister. So, the father, mother fell at their son’s feet to get justice for their daughter.

After seeing all these scenes, and the perfect acting skill of the man playing the villain character (the brother), the audience got angry and first threw chairs, then a spectator climbed onto the stage and slapped Karthik, who was playing the role of the brother.

The Jatra artists have demanded protection for the artist after such an attack. On the other hand, the spectator who attacked the artist out of frustration was taken out by the organizers of the Jatra Committee. This incident created a tense situation there for some time.

Watch the video here: