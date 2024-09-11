Audience beat up Jatra artist on stage in Sambalpur, watch

Sambalpur: Audience beat up a Jatra artist while he was performing live on stage. The incident took place in Sambalpur of Odisha yesterday. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

As per reports, the artists of Jatra party Swarna Mahal were performing on the Jatra stage yesterday. Jatra ‘Swami Pain Pachhe Narkaku Jibi’ was being performed when it was seen that all of a sudden a youth from the audience climbed up the pandal and started beating up one of the performing artists.

It is being discussed that the artists were performing so good that audience could not resist them and first threw water bottles. Later, a youth went to the stage and attacked an artist. The scene was going on related to ‘conversion of religion’.

Following the incident, the performance was stopped for some time. After some time the drama was enacted again.

Watch the video here: