Attendant dead, five critical as ambulance rams into stationary truck on NH-55 in Sambalpur

Redhakhol: An attendant died and five others sustained critical injuries when an 108 ambulance carrying patients collided with a sand-laden truck from behind on Sambalpur-Cuttack National Highway No 55 near Phuljharan under Jujumara police station in Sambalpur district, on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as ambulance attendant Manabhanjan Sahu.

As per reports, the 108 ambulance was carrying a patient and his relatives from Boudh towards VIMSAR Burla when it rammed into a sand-laden truck on the highway near Phuljharan at around 5 am. The collision was so severe that the ambulance attendant Manabhanjan died on the spot, while the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

According to reports, the front portion of the ambulance was completely damaged due to the severity of the collision. It is suspected that low visibility caused by fog may have contributed to the crash.

On being informed, the Jujumura Fire Services Department reached the location immediately after receiving information and launched a rescue operation.

According to reports, the Fire Brigade personnel rescued the trapped driver, pharmacist and attendant. It took nearly two hours to rescue them from the vehicle. However, the attendant succumbed to injuries at the accident location and the body was later sent for post-mortem.