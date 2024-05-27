Attempt to crush BJD workers under vehicle alleged in Jajpur

Jajpur: An attempt has allegedly been made to crush the BJD workers under a four wheeler vehicle in Jajpur during a rally on Monday. The alleged incident took place in Dharmasala of Jajpur.

As per reports, an election rally of BJD workers was undergoing today in Jajpur district. When the rally was underway, a Scorpio vehicle allegedly hit more than one bikes.

It has been said that as many as 5 BJD workers sustained injury. Dharmalasa MLA Pranab Balabant Ray was present on this occasion. The injured people have been shifted to the SCB Medical College and hospital, Cuttack.

After getting information Jajpur SP, SDPO and Dharmasala Police IIC reached the spot and initiated investigation. Strong action will be taken against strong action will be taken.