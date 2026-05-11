Attack over roof centring dispute between neighbours leaves woman dead and her sister-in-law critical

Advertisement

Balasore: Attack over roof centring dispute between neighbours left a woman dead and her sister-in-law critical at Haripur village under Khaira police station limits of Balasore district.

The deceased has been identified as Kamala Sethy while her sister-in-law has been identified as Shankuntala Sethy.

One Bharat Jena, his wife Bharati, son Manas, and another family member Minati allegedly launched a ferocious attack on Surendra Sethy and his family members with sharp weapons following a heated argument when Sethy’s house roof centring was going on yesterday.

Following the attack, Surendra, his wife Shankuntala, daughter Tulasi and sister Kamala Sethy sustained critical injuries. While Kamala died on the spot, three others- Surendra, Shankuntala and Tulasi – were rushed to Khaira Hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

Later, Sakuntala was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as her condition deteriorated.

Based on the complaint lodged by Surendra’s daughter Tulsi, Khaira police started an investigation and detained Bharati for interrogation. Cops also have launched a man-haunt to trace and nab the other accused persons.