Attack on Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sahu: 19 arrested, total 16 cases filed

Jajpur: In the case of alleged attack on Dharmasala MLA Himanshu Sahu, as many as 19 people have been arrested so far. A total of 16 police cases have been filed in this matter.

As per reports, in the case of alleged attack on MLA Himanshu Sahu and in the issue of Biraja Haat in Jajpur, a total of 16 cases have been lodged while 19 arrests have been made.

Yesterday, 14 people had been arrested and forwarded to the Court in this matter. Today four more people have been arrested including Bhaba Prasad Das, brother of BJD leader Pranab Prakash Das (Bobby). They have been forwarded to the Court.

Latest report says, Bhaba Prasad Das who was arrested on Saturday for his alleged involvement in the assault of a vegetable vendor in the Biraja market of Jajpur will be released soon as the complainant vendor has withdrawn the case.

Pranab Prakash Das’ brother Bhaba was detained on Friday night by the Kalinganagar police in Jajpur for the agitation in the vegetable market.

Also read: Bhaba Das to be released soon as complainant withdraws case in Jajpur