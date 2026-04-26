Astro predictions for April 26, 2026: Know What Your Zodiac Sign Have in Store for You

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Here is Astro Predictions for Sunday, April 26, 2026 for all Zodiac Signs

Aries: Family time brings peace today. Avoid heated arguments over property matters. A short trip with elders is possible. Wear red for luck. Auspicious time: 10:15–11:30 AM.

Taurus: Financial gains from old investments likely. Stay cautious while driving. Students will see focus improve after lunch. Offer water to Surya for clarity. Auspicious time: 8:00–9:15 AM.

Gemini: Work pressure may ease by evening. Avoid lending money to relatives today. A phone call from a distant cousin brings good news. Green color favours you. Auspicious time: 4:00–5:20 PM.

Cancer: Health improves but avoid outside food. Emotional decisions in relationships need delay. Government work pending for long may move forward. Chant Hanuman Chalisa. Auspicious time: 9:00–10:00 AM.

Leo: Authority and respect at workplace increase. Expenses on home repair possible. Avoid ego clashes with spouse. Donating jaggery helps. Auspicious time: 11:30 AM–12:45 PM.

Virgo: New job opportunities for youth. Married couples may plan for child’s future. Avoid spicy food today. Be careful with documents. Auspicious time: 2:00–3:10 PM.

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Libra: Legal matters tilt in your favour. Friends may seek financial help—think before committing. Artistic pursuits give joy. Keep a silver coin for luck. Auspicious time: 5:00–6:00 PM.

Scorpio: Sudden travel to a temple town indicated. Control anger at work, seniors are watching. Old health issue may resurface—don’t ignore. Auspicious time: 7:15–8:30 AM.

Sagittarius: Business expansion talks succeed. Students appearing for exams will perform well. Love life remains stable. Avoid black clothes today. Auspicious time: 12:00–1:15 PM.

Capricorn: Promotion or transfer news likely to come. Land-related deals need extra paperwork. Mother’s health needs attention today. Light a diya with til oil in evening. Auspicious time: 6:30–7:45 PM.

Aquarius: Unexpected guests at home. Gains through siblings possible. Avoid speculation in share market today. Charity to poor brings blessings. Auspicious time: 3:30–4:45 PM.

Pisces: Spiritual inclination rises. Long-pending payment will be cleared. Be polite with in-laws. Offer yellow sweets as prasad to bring harmony. Auspicious time: 10:45 AM–12:00 PM.