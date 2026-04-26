Astro predictions for April 26, 2026: Know What Your Zodiac Sign Have in Store for You
Your astrological prediction for 12 zodiac signs for April 26, 2026 (Sunday) is here, read to know what stars have in store for you.
Here is Astro Predictions for Sunday, April 26, 2026 for all Zodiac Signs
Aries: Family time brings peace today. Avoid heated arguments over property matters. A short trip with elders is possible. Wear red for luck. Auspicious time: 10:15–11:30 AM.
Taurus: Financial gains from old investments likely. Stay cautious while driving. Students will see focus improve after lunch. Offer water to Surya for clarity. Auspicious time: 8:00–9:15 AM.
Gemini: Work pressure may ease by evening. Avoid lending money to relatives today. A phone call from a distant cousin brings good news. Green color favours you. Auspicious time: 4:00–5:20 PM.
Cancer: Health improves but avoid outside food. Emotional decisions in relationships need delay. Government work pending for long may move forward. Chant Hanuman Chalisa. Auspicious time: 9:00–10:00 AM.
Leo: Authority and respect at workplace increase. Expenses on home repair possible. Avoid ego clashes with spouse. Donating jaggery helps. Auspicious time: 11:30 AM–12:45 PM.
Virgo: New job opportunities for youth. Married couples may plan for child’s future. Avoid spicy food today. Be careful with documents. Auspicious time: 2:00–3:10 PM.
Libra: Legal matters tilt in your favour. Friends may seek financial help—think before committing. Artistic pursuits give joy. Keep a silver coin for luck. Auspicious time: 5:00–6:00 PM.
Scorpio: Sudden travel to a temple town indicated. Control anger at work, seniors are watching. Old health issue may resurface—don’t ignore. Auspicious time: 7:15–8:30 AM.
Sagittarius: Business expansion talks succeed. Students appearing for exams will perform well. Love life remains stable. Avoid black clothes today. Auspicious time: 12:00–1:15 PM.
Capricorn: Promotion or transfer news likely to come. Land-related deals need extra paperwork. Mother’s health needs attention today. Light a diya with til oil in evening. Auspicious time: 6:30–7:45 PM.
Aquarius: Unexpected guests at home. Gains through siblings possible. Avoid speculation in share market today. Charity to poor brings blessings. Auspicious time: 3:30–4:45 PM.
Pisces: Spiritual inclination rises. Long-pending payment will be cleared. Be polite with in-laws. Offer yellow sweets as prasad to bring harmony. Auspicious time: 10:45 AM–12:00 PM.