Asst Tahasildar ostracisation over inter-caste marriage in Ganjam: Case registered against 9 people

Chhatrapur: The Chhatrapur police have registered a case against nine individuals in Munisipentha village of Ganjam district following allegations that the family of Aska Additional Tehsildar OAS Saudagar Behera have been allegedly ostracised by their community members after the officer married outside caste earlier this year.

The complaint has been lodged by the officer’s father on Friday, Bijay Behera with Chhatrapur police alleging that his family has been socially boycotted by members of their community due to his son’s inter-caste marriage.

The family alleged that community members started to socially boycott him. On November 23, he attended a wedding feast in the village where his food plate was reportedly snatched and he was asked to leave the venue. Feeling humiliated, he returned home. Later, villagers reportedly hurled abuses at his family members for Saudagar’s inter-caste marriage, forcing Bijay to approach police.

Following the complaint, Chhatrapur police registered an FIR naming nine members of the Kaibarta community. The police held initial discussions with both the officer’s family and community representatives at the local station, though no resolution was reached during the first meeting.

Meanwhile, Bijay Behera, father of the Additional Tehsildar, told police that he would not sever ties with his son or daughter-in-law despite the pressure from his community to do so.