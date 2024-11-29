Assistant Teacher convicted in vigilance corruption case and sent to jail

Kandhamal: Bibhu Nandan Keshari Nayak, the Assistant Teacher and in-charge of Head Master-cum-School Management Committee Secretary of Dukulamila New Primary School in Kandhamal district (now on unauthorised leave) has been convicted in vigilance corruption case.

The Special Judge, Vigilance, Phulbani today convicted Nayak who was charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(c)(d) PC Act 1988/409/120-B IPC, for misappropriation of Government money of Rs 3,00,000 without executing the work i.e. construction of School building.

The court also sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years and fine Rs.10,000. Further, the convict was sent to jail custody to serve his sentence.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal of Bibhu Nandan Keshari Nayak from service following his conviction.