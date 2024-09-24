Assistant Executive Engineer Srikanta Mahunta convicted in DA case

Bhadrak: Srikanta Kumar Mahunta, the former Assistant Engineer of the Rural Works Sub-Division in Pattamundai of Kendrapara, at present working as Assistant Executive Engineer, the Rural Works Sub-Division of Basudevpur, was convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for a period of four years and fine.

Mahunta was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act,1988 for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant (Contactor) to do measurement and check measurement of the construction-road-work under PMGSY.

Further, the convict Srikanta was sent to jail custody to serve his sentence.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal of Srikanta from service following his conviction.

Kamal Kumar Panda, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Cuttack Division had investigated the case and Sarbeswar Barik, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Cuttack conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

