Assistant Engineer Panchu Behera found in possession of 334% of disproportionate assets, arrested

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Bhanjanagar: Panchu Behera, the Assistant Engineer, posted as SDO, DAHA Irrigation Sub-Division, office of SE in Bhanjanagar Irrigation Division was found in possession of disproportionate assets (DA) to the tune of 334% of his known sources of income.

Odisha Vigilance arrested and forwarded him to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur for not giving satisfactory answer to the disproportionate assets.

In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance PS Case No.3 dated 27.03.2026 was registered against Panchu Behera and his spouse U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 PC (Amendment) Act,2018.

During house searches, the following movable and immovable assets worth crores were unearthed in the name of the Assistant Engineer and his family members;

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One triple storeyed building with area approx 3550 Sqft. located at Basant Vihar, Berhampur. 5 valuable plots in and around Berhampur town. Cash Rs.18,90,800/- (cash Rs.15.13 lakhs from residential house at Berhampur & Rs.3,72,800/- from Govt. quarter at Bhanja Nagar). Gold ornaments weighing 568 gms including 178 gms of gold coins. Bank, Postal & Insurance deposits worth approx Rs.90 Lakhs. 1 Ajax Argo 4300 Concrete Mixer Machine purchased in the year 2024 for Rs.57 Lakhs. 1 Hyundai Excavator Machine purchased in the year 2025 for Rs.37 lakhs. 1 four wheeler (Hyundai i-20) & 3 two wheelers. Household articles worth around Rs.8.57 Lakhs.

After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Panchu Behera were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets which were 334% in excess of his known sources of income.

Investigation of the case is in progress.