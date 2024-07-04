ASO found hanging in rented house in Bhubaneswar, police begin probe

Bhubaneswar: An Assistant Section Officer (ASO) of 2024 batch in the Steel and Mines Department was found hanging inside his rented house at Acharya Vihar in Bhubaneswar under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased ASO officer has been identified as Mora Marandi, who was working in Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

According to reports, Marandi’s family members called him over the phone this morning. As his phone continued to be unreachable despite repeated efforts, they asked his friends to go to his rented house and inquired about him.

Later, Marandi’s friends reached his rented house in Acharya Vihar area and were surprised after finding him hanging from the ceiling of the house.

Soon, they informed the police, who reached the spot and recovered the body. They started an investigation after sending Marandi’s body to Capital Hospital for autopsy.

