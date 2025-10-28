Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Trophy 2025: Indian team with 3 players from KISS clinches silver medal

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The 13-member strong national team which represented India at the Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Trophy 2025 won the silver medal in Muscat, Oman.

A total of four players from Odisha were included in the Indian team. They are Asis Sabar, Ganesh Dhangda Majhi and Jugal Kishore Majhi of KISS University and Shahnawaz Ahmed of Bhubaneswar.

The three players who made it to the Indian team, Ashish Shabar, Ganesh Dhangda Majhi and Juwal Kishore Majhi, performed brilliantly and took India to the final match.

India began the tournament against Lebanon in which they scored 14 points while Lebanon scored 10 points. Similarly, in the second match against Afghanistan, India scored the maximum 26 points while Afghanistan managed to score only 5 points.

India’s third match was against Iran which they won with a margin of 14 points (India got 21 points and Iran got 7 points). Following this, they entered the semi-final.

In their semi-final match against Saudi Arabia, India were in complete dominant as they won the math 17-0. However, they suffered a 0-27 loss against Kazakhstan in the final held on Sunday.

Meanwhile, KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta expressed the happiness over India’s silver medal win and congratulated the Indian rugby team and praised the excellent performance of the three KISS players.