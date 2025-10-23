Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Trophy 2025: Indian men’s team announced, 3 from KISS included

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Rugby Football Union announced (IRFU) has announced a 13-strong Indian men’s team for the Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Trophy 2025.

While Prashant Singh has been selected to lead the team, Deepak Punia has been picked-up as his deputy. But what can be a good news from the sports lover in Odisha is that four players from the state have been included in the Indian squad.

The four players from Odisha who have made it to the Indian team include three players from the KISS University. They are Asis Sabar, Ganesh Dhangda Majhi and Jugal Kishore Majhi. Shahnawaz Ahmed of Bhubaneswar is the fourth player from Odisha to represent the country.

Meanwhile, KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta expressed his happiness over the success of the KISS players, while the President and Secretary of the Odisha Rugby Football Association congratulated the Indian team and the Odisha players and wished them success.

Apart from India, players from Afghanistan, Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Syria will take part in the Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Trophy 2025, which is slated to be held in Muscat, Oman on October 25–26.

India will begin their campaign on October 25 against Lebanon.

Indian team for Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Trophy 2025:

Prashant Singh (Captain)

Deepak Punia (Vice-Captain)

Sumit Kumar Roy

Karan Rajbhar

Deshraj Singh

Gaurav Kumar

Asis Sabar

Ganesh Majhi

Hitesh Dagar

Javed Hussein

Shivam Shukla

Jugal Majhi

Shahnawaz Ahmed