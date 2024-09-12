ASI to inspect Ratna Bhandar of Puri Jagannath Temple on September 18

Puri: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will conduct inspect the Ratna Bhandar (treasure trove) of Puri Jagannath Temple on September 18, informed the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

A 10-member ASI team led by Additional Director General of ASI Janhwij Sharma will carry out the inspection to find out either there is any adverse impact on the 12th century shrine.

The Director and a senior Scientist of the Hyderabad-based National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Joint Director General (Conservation) of the ASI, two structural engineers and one Chemist also have been included in the team.

It is to be noted here that SJTA Chief Administrator Dr Arabinda Padhee after thorough technical inspection using modern technology, requested the ASI to complete the repair and conservation work of the Ratna Bhandar at the earliest possible time.