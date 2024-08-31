ASI, Baripada Town PS trapped by Odisha Vigilance while taking Rs 6,000 bribe, watch

Baripada: Tightening the noose around the neck of corrupt officials, the Odisha Vigilance on Saturday trapped an ASI of Baripada Town Police Station in Mayurbhanj district while he was taking bribe of Rs 6,000.

The accused Police ASI has been identified as Rama Chandra Soren.

As per reports, today Soren, ASI of Police, Baripada Town PS was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 6,000 (Rupees Six Thousand) from a Complainant.

He was allegedly taking this undue advantage to help him in a case registered earlier against him (the complainant) in Baripada Town Police Station.

As per reports, the entire bribe money has been recovered from ASI Soren and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Soren from DA angle.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance PS Case No.10/2024 U/s 7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Soren.

Further reports awaited.

Watch the video here: