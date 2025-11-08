ASI bans tourists from climbing Konark Sun Temple’s Natamandap

Advertisement

Gop: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has now put restrictions on tourists from climbing the Konark Sun Temple’s Natamandap. The ban was imposed after the frequent accidents of tourists at the world heritage Sun Temple.

Tourists will no longer be able to see the main temple and the monuments up close atop the Nattamandap. In this regard, the ASI has deployed security personnel in accordance to carry out the restrictions today.

In general, the tour guides first show the Natamandap to the foreign tourists who come to visit the Sun Temple. It is said that the first rays of the sun at sunrise fall on the Ashtadhatu Sun idol in the main temple.

Tourists also take selfies and photographs while standing on this Natmandap. They touch the various artifacts to experience the fine craftsmanship. However, sometimes the tourists fall down from the Natamandap stairs due to their carelessness and get injured due to the lack of safety fences. In view of these frequent accident and safety of tourists, restrictions have been imposed on climbing the Natamandap from Friday until further notice.

Tourists can stay below and explore the surroundings of the Natamandap, said ASI Puri Circle Superintendent Tibi Garanaik.

