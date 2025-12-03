Ashoka Buildcon staffer convicted in bribery case, gets 3 years of RI

Advertisement

Bargarh: Santanu Naik, the Liasoning Assistant of Ashoka Buildcon, Bargarh, has been convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bargarh and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for a period of 3 years and to pay fine of Rs.10,000.

Naik was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7/8 PC Act,1988 in collusion with a public servant for demanding and taking bribe Rs 30,000 from a land owner in order to enhance the compensation amount towards acquisition of his land.

Mamita Kumari Pradhan, ex-inspector, Vigilance, Sambalpur Division, A/p-DSP, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar Division had investigated the case and Gourmohan Das and Rabinarayan Bhoi, Spl. PPs, Vigilance, Bargarh jointly conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

