Asha workers stage demonstration demanding fulfillment of 10-point charter of demands

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Hundreds of ASHA workers under the aegis of Odisha Rajya Asha Karmi Sangha on Monday staged a demonstration in Bhubaneswar demanding fulfillment of 10-point charter of demands.

During their demonstration, the ASHA workers raised various demands including permanent employment, monthly salary of Rs 18,000, increase in retirement assistance, pension, Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) benefits.

Advertisement

Along with this, the ASHA workers have also demanded doubling of the incentive amount, timely payment, raising the retirement age to 65 years and giving priority in government welfare schemes.

They appealed the state government to consider and resolve their demands at the earliest as they are not getting adequate benefits despite working for a long time.

Also Read: ASHA Worker Dies While Returning Home After Hearing Bhagabat Katha In Keonjhar