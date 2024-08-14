ASHA Worker Sukanti Jena of Odisha invited as Special Guest for Independence Day Celebration at Red Fort

Puri: Joy knew no bound for Sukanti Jena of Odisha’s Puri as her hard and selfless work with all dedication as an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) has been recognized by the Union government and she has been invited as one of the Special Guests for the 78th Independence Day Celebration at Red Fort in Delhi on August 15.

Sukanti Jena has experienced many ups and downs in her life. She lost her husband a few years ago, followed by the death of her 28-year-old son. However, fighting against all odds of life she continued her work as an ASHA worker and successfully made available the benefits of different government schemes at the doorstep of the people. For this, she was felicitated by the government and different organizations a number of times.

And now, Sukanti Jena has been invited as Special Guest for Independence Day Celebration in Delhi. She is the only ASHA worker from Odisha to get the special invitation.

After getting the special invitation from the government, Sukanti Jena along with her daughter left for Delhi in the Rajdhani Express. The government has done all arrangements for them.

Meanwhile, Puri CDM Dr Rupabhanu Mishra along with others congratulated Sukanti Jena for getting this rare invitation as Special Guest for Independence Day Celebration at Red Fort.