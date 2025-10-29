ASHA worker dies while returning home after hearing Bhagabat Katha in Keonjhar

Advertisement

Keonjhar: In a tragic incident an Asha worker died while she was returning home after hearing Bhagabata Katha. The incident took place in Tungubahal village under Telkoi police station limits in Keonjhar district of Odisha on Wednesday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Manjari Sahu. She worked as an ASHA worker.

Now that the month of Kartika is underway, Bhagavat recitation was going on at the village mandap. Like every day, Manjari had gone to listen to Bhagavat Katha yesterday too. While returning home, she suddenly felt uneasy and within no time collapsed near the mandap.

The locals immediately took her to the Pallahada Sub-divisional Hospital for treatment. However, the doctor there pronounced her dead.