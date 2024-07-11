Asadhi Parba: Ghatagaon Tarini Temple to remain closed for devotees throughout the day today

Keonjhar: The doors of the famous Ghatagaon Tarini Temple will remain closed for the devotees through out the day today to observe Asadhi Parba.

As per the temple trust board, the temple will remain closed for public darshan from 6 am to 7 pm. Devotees will be able to offer prayer in the holy shrine after 7 pm till 10 pm.

It is worth mentioning here that this annual festival is the day when Goddess Tarini observe fast for the welfare of her devotees. So, the temple remain shut throughout the day and open only in the evening with the Sunabesha of Maa Tarini.

Earlier last month, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi announced a financial package of Rs 50 crore for the development of Maa Tarini temple at Ghatagaon. As per his schedule, the Chief Minister first reached the Maa Tarini temple, offered prayers with his wife and sought the blessings of the presiding deity at the temple, which is one of the prominent religious places of the state.