Arts of Weaving celebrates its first foundation day on International Women’s Day

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, 09/03/2026: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the first foundation day of ‘Arts of Weaving’ (AoW), a digital website dedicated to the commercial transactions of Odisha handlooms, was held at a hotel in Bhubaneswar.

On this occasion, Rekha Pradhan, a weaver of Maniabandh sarees from Nuapatna, who is the first business partner of AoW digital platform, was given financial assistance of Rs. 10,000. Rekha, who was connected online from Nuapatna, was felicitated by Sucheta Priyadarshini, Deputy Director of Information. It is to be noted that Rekha’s husband Biranchi Pradhan, a well-known weaver from Nuapatna, has recently passed away due to kidney disease.

Advertisement

On this occasion, wearing the handlooms of AoW, more than 60 women and girls sang Bande Utkal Janani in unison, paying homage to the land of Odisha, which made the atmosphere very emotional.