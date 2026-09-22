Arrested Choudwar Jail Superintendent allegedly pressuring former jailer to withdraw case

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Cuttack: Former Choudwar Circle Jailer Santoshini Das has brought allegations that she is being pressurized to withdraw the case against Ex-Jail superintendent Sujit Kumar Roul.

Jailer Santoshini Das has alleged that the senior Jail official is pressuring her to withdraw the original case. Moreover, she has also reportedly received a condition from then that if she withdraw the case the they will spare her from departmental investigation.

Former Choudwar Circle Jail Senior Superintendent Sujit Kumar Roul was arrested in September 2026 for allegedly tampering with prison records and forging a former jailer’s signature following a jailbreak on October 2, 2025.

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Santoshini accused Sujit Kumar Roul of misuse of office, forgery of signatures, and tampering with office records in her complaint. Based on this complaint, Superintendent Sujit Raul has been arrested.

Meanwhile, the Choudwar Jail Superintendent has been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital. Sujit was admitted citing health reasons. He had been sent to jail by the police after appearing in court on the 20th.