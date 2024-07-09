Around 800 schools in Odisha to be developed under PM Shri Yojana

Bhubaneswar: Around 800 schools in Odisha will be developed under the PM Shri Yojana or Prime Minister’s School for Rising India.

The decision to implement the PM Shri Yojana in Odisha has been taken following a MoU signed between the Ministry of Education, Government of India and the Department of School and Mass Education, Government of Odisha today in New Delhi.

Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhuri and Odisha Mass Education Secretary were present during signing of the agreement.

As per the MoU, two schools in every block and urban area of the State will be developed into PM Shri schools under the PM Shri School Yojana.

The scheme plays an important role in the execution of the National Education Policy.

Also Read: Man Arrested While Traveling In Dhauli Express With 1kg Of Gold