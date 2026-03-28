Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi visits Jagannath temple on his 3-day visit to Odisha

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Puri: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi along with his wife visited Jagannath temple in Puri and sought the blessing of the lord on Saturday

As per schedule, the Army Chief reached the temple at 7 am in the morning and was welcomed by the servitors and administration.

The Army Chief received a flag of the temple and was taken for the darshan of lord Jagannath and sibling deities by the Kaulik Pandas. He stayed inside the temple for nearly one hour and visited the temple’s kitchen and Mukti mandap.

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Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi is currently on a three days visit to Odisha. He reached Bhubaneswar on March 27. Today he is scheduled to visit Gopalpur after visiting Puri. He will land at the Talabania helipad and head to the Military Station at Gopalpur. He will review training infrastructure, receive operational briefings, and interact with officers as well as veterans at the Army Air Defence College.

He will also witnessing a live firing and equipment demonstration at a field firing range, along with official engagements with Army personnel.

Gen Dwivedi will conclude his visit on March 29 and return to New Delhi after completing all scheduled activitiesPuri: