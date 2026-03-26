Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi to come on a three-day Odisha visit

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Bhubaneswar: Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi will undertake a three-day visit to Odisha from March 27 to 29, covering Bhubaneswar, Puri and Gopalpur.

As per the schedule, Dwivedi will arrive at Bhubaneswar Airport on March 27 and head to the 120 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army), where he will stay overnight.

On March 28, Dwivedi will travel to Puri in the morning and halt at Sainik Sadan. During his visit, he is slated to offer prayers at the Shri Jagannath Temple before returning to the Sainik Sadan.

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Later in the day, he will proceed to the Military Station at Gopalpur via the Talabania helipad. At Gopalpur, the Army Chief will review training infrastructure, receive operational briefings, and interact with officers as well as veterans at the Army Air Defence College.

His programme also includes witnessing a live firing and equipment demonstration at a field firing range, along with official engagements with Army personnel.

General Dwivedi will conclude his visit on March 29 and return to New Delhi after completing all scheduled activities.

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