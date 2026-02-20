Armed robbery in Baranga: Seven masked men loot gold worth lakhs, woman injured

Advertisement

Baranga: Panic spread across Belagachhia village under Baranga police limits in Cuttack district of Odisha yesterday night after seven masked miscreants allegedly barged into a house and looted gold ornaments worth lakhs at gunpoint, leaving a woman seriously injured.

The house of Gajendra Behera was targeted at around 9 PM in what appears to be a pre-planned robbery.

According to the reports, the looters first knocked on the door asking for water. When the door was opened by Gajendra, they allegedly pushed him aside and forcibly entered the house. Armed with firearms and other deadly weapons, the looters reportedly threatened the family members and ransacked the premises.

The looted items include two gold necklaces, 10 rings, gold chains, earrings, a nose ring, bangles, anklets and a mobile phone. Sources said most of the ornaments had been received as wedding gifts during the marriage of Behera’s son, Mithun Behera, held barely a month ago.

Advertisement

The situation escalated when the daughter-in-law Rubina attempted to resist the robbery. The accused allegedly hit her on the face with the butt of a gun, causing serious injuries. She was initially taken to a nearby hospital but was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital after her condition worsened.

Cops from Baranga Police station rushed to the spot soon after the incident and have launched an investigation. Efforts are underway to identify and trace out the accused persons.

Meanwhile, residents of the area have expressed concern over alleged lapses in night patrolling, claiming the incident has exposed gaps in local security arrangements.

Further details of the matter are awaited as the investigation is underway.