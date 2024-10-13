Armed miscreants with illegal cough syrup trading link arrested while planning for robbery in Balangir

Balangir: As many as six armed miscreants with illegal cough syrup trading link were arrested while planning for a robbery in Balangir district today.

Balangir SDPO Pradeep Sahu informed that a team of cops, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid in Madhiapali area of the district and arrested six miscreants from the spot. Cops also seized arms and ammunition and mobile phones from their possessions.

The arrested miscreants are Rakesh Pradhan, Dhiraj Bagh, Raja Omm Swain, Abinash Bagh, Bishnu Mahanand and Dhiren Nag, informed the SDPO.

Sahu also said that the arrested persons, during their interrogation, confessed that they were involved in an illegal cough syrup trading and four members of their gang were now circulating it in Balangir Town.

Based on the inputs from the accused, cops also arrested the four persons and seized a huge amount of cough syrup bottles and a four-wheeler from their possessions, the SDPO added.

Two separate cases were registered by the police and the arrested persons will be forwarded to the court, said sources adding that several cases are pending against most of them.