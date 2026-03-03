Armed miscreants beat, tied couple, decamp with gold, Rs 7L cash in Jharsuguda

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: An armed robbery was reported from Talmunda village under Laikera police station limits in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district.

As per reports, the five masked robbers broke into house at around 1 am while the couple were asleep. The accused assaulted a couple and fled with approximately Rs 7 lakh in cash and 15 tolas of gold ornaments.

The victims Prakash and wife Jhili stated that the robbers were armed with swords and pistol. They were reportedly speaking in Odia and Sambalpuri during the incident.

Following the complaint, police have launched an investigation into the incident. A scientific team visited the spot and began collecting evidence.