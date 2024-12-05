Armed dacoity in Bhadrak, 7 critical including 3 women

Bhadrak: An armed dacoity took place at Bada Napang village in Bhandaripokhari of Bhadrak district on Wednesday. In the attack as many as seven were injured of which three are women.

According to information, on Wednesday night, six armed miscreants carried out a pre-planned robbery in the house of one Madhab Sethi. At first they let the poultry outside Madhab’s house out of their cage. Hearing the birds flying and making noise, Madhab and his family members came out of their house to check.

Taking advantage of this, the miscreants attacked the family members and robbed the valuables from their house. In the armed dacoity, three women of the family have been injured along with four other members. They have been rushed to Community Health Centre (CHC) at Bhandaripokhari. Police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.