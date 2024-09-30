Armed dacoits in Kendrapara attack house, loot lakhs of rupees, gold and mobiles

Kendrapara: Armed dacoits in Kendrapara district in Odisha have attacked a house of a teacher and looted lakhs of rupees, gold and two mobile phones.

According to reports the incident happened late last night that is on Sunday. The armed dacoity in Kendrapara took place in Narayanpur village under the Patkura police station limits.

Four armed dacoits with deadly weapons broke the door of a teacher’s house with deadly weapons and escaped with gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees, two mobiles and two lakh rupees. The looters further critically attacked the teacher who has been identified as Banshidhara Routray and his wife.

CCTV hard disks have been seized from the spot by the police. As a mark, the armed dacoits have left behind a sharp weapon (chapada) on the spot. The injured couple were treated at Patkura Medical Center and then filed a complaint at the Patkura police station.