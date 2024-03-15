Arindam Roy resigns from BJD, tenders resignation to party supremo

Bhubaneswar: Popular actor Arindam Roy resigns from BJD and tenders his resignation to party supremo Naveen Patnaik on Friday said reports.

In his letter addressed to the party Supremo, Arindam Roy the General Secretary of your party beg to state that, “I have been working in your Party since 2009, and have been the Star Campaigner of your party since 2014. I have been working at the ground level as observer in various elections in Cuttack, Tirtol, Tirtol by elections, Koraput (Zilla Parishad & Municipality elections).”

Further the letter read, “But with a heavy heart I am very sorry to say that my work has not yet been recognized by you or your appointed members. I have been trying to meet my leader which is you since quite some time, but unfortunately did not get the opportunity to meet you.”

Arindam Roy resigns from BJD and further wrote, “Therefore, I feel that I do not fit the criteria of meeting you, and my place in your party is nothing. So, I resign from the post of General Secretary, BJD and the Primary Membership of your party. I hope you will understand my situation and not keep any grudge against me.”

The future course of action of the actor is yet to be ascertained in the matter of his political career. Detailed reports awaited in this regard.