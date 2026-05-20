Arindam Roy faces protest at Tangi Block, journalists exhibit coins, rice, vegetables, watch

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Tangi: BJP leader Arindam Roy faced protests from local journalists outside the Tangi Block office in Cuttack district on Wednesday over his recent social media remarks against the media.

Media representatives gathered at the block office holding rice, vegetables, and small-denomination coins including 25 paise and 50 paise to register their protest against Roy’s comments criticizing journalists.

The confrontation comes after high drama at the same office on May 15 involving Roy. He returned to the Tangi Block office today to raise complaints about alleged irregularities in various government schemes. Block officials said action would be taken based on facts after an investigation.

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Later, journalists staged their own demonstration outside the office. Roy did not respond to them and left the premises.

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