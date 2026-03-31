Appropriation Bill to be passed in Odisha Assembly today

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Bhubaneswar: The Appropriation Bill is scheduled to be passed in the Odisha Assembly today. The budget was presented on February 20.

The Appropriation Bill will be passed in the Assembly today. On February 20, Finance Minister cum Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi presented the budget for the financial year 2026-27. A budget of Rs 3.10 lakh crore was presented.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties in Odisha have intensified their demand for the resignation of Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling following the devastating fire at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on March 16, which claimed 13 lives.

The Odisha Assembly has been witnessing chaos since March 17, with opposition parties disrupting proceedings, demanding accountability and the health minister’s resignation. The Speaker has adjourned the House multiple times, but the opposition remains resolute, taking their protest to the streets.

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The opposition, comprising BJD, Congress, and CPI-M, alleges gross negligence in safety measures and emergency response systems, holding the Health Department responsible for the tragedy.

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