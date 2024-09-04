Application process for Subhadra Yojana in Odisha begins, know how to apply

Bhubaneswar: The application process for Subhadra Yojana, a path breaking initiative for the empowerment of women in Odisha began from today.

The Odisha government will provide a financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to each eligible woman (who are between 21 years and 60 years of age) in the next 5 years under the Subhadra scheme. As per the decision, Rs 10,000 will be credited to a beneficiary’s bank account in a year in two equal installments of Rs. 5,000 each. While the year’s first installment of Rs 5,000 will be disbursed on International Women’s Day, the second installment of Rs 5,000 will be paid on Rakshabandhan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to launch the Subhadra Yojana on September 17 at Janata Maida in Bhubanewar and hand over the Subhadra cards to some of the selected beneficiaries.

Know how to apply for Subhadra Yojana in Odisha:

The eligible applicants can apply for the Subhadra Yojana in Odisha both online and offline. To confirm eligibility, it is mandatory for all beneficiaries to submit the declaration form for e-KYC. e-KYC will be done online through Subhadra portal or Subhadra Mobile App. For e-KYC, face authentication will be carried out and beneficiaries need to enter their Aadhaar number.

How to apply for Subhadra Yojana offline:

Eligible women applicants can apply for financial assistance under Subhadra Yojana by filling Offline Application Form. The Subhadra Yojana Offline Application Form is available free of cost at any of the below mentioned offices/ centres:

Anganwadi Centers. Mo Seva Kendras. Block Offices. Urban Local Bodies offices. Common Service Centres.

Collect the Subhadra Scheme Application Form and fill it correctly.

Attach all the required documents with duly filled application form and submit it to the nearest Mo Seva or Jan Seva Kendras.

Submitted applications will be cross checked by the concerned authority as per the recorded database.

Applications found correct will receive a confirmation on their mobile number.

Selected Women Beneficiary of Subhadra Yojana will collect their Scheme Credit Card from Block Office/ Anganwadi Centre.

How to apply for Subhadra Yojana online:

The eligible beneficiaries can apply for Subhadra Yojana online by vising the official website of the Women and Child Development Department.

Applicants need to select the Subhadra Yojana link from the home page (click here for direct link to apply for Subhadra Yojana online).

Fill the basic details like Personal Details, Contact Details, Bank Account Details in the Subhadra Scheme Online Application Form.

Upload all the required documents.

Preview the Application Form and click on submit button to submit it.

Submitted Subhadra Yojana Application Form and documents will be scrutinized by the concerned department officials.

List of Women selected for financial assistance under Subhadra Yojana will be made then.

Selected Women Beneficiary will be informed through SMS on their Mobile Number.

In case, the applicant faces any problem or has doubts regarding the scheme can contact on Toll Free No- 14678 between 6 AM and 10 PM.