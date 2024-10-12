Applicants who did not get Subhadra Yojana money will get phone calls and door-to-door survey will be done to solve error in registration: Odisha DY CM

Bhubaneswar: All the applicants who have not got the Subhadra Yojana money till date will get phone calls if any error is found in their registration process, said Odisha Deputy CM Pravati Parida today

Amid the confusion among the women who are yet to receive their first installment even after second phase, the Deputy CM clarified that till now over 1.6 crore women of the State have applied for the Subhadra money. However, many of them have not got the money due to some error during the registration process.

Pravati Parida further said that if there is no any error during the registration, there must be some other reasons why they have been deprived of getting the Subhadra money. “Therefore, we will make phone calls to all of them to find out the problem and solve it so that they will get the money,” she said.

“A verification drive will also be carried out at the block level and the Anganwadi workers will also conduct a door-to-door survey to analyse the problems of the beneficiaries who have been deprived of the money,” she said adding that the first installment will continue till the last of the eligible applicant gets her Subhadra money.